On Sept. 23, Robert R. Wolfson of Cockeysville at 92. He is survived by sons Joseph (Mary) Wolfson and Eli (Lynn) Wolfson; grandchildren Jill Wolfson Jacobson (Eric Jacobson), Sharon Wolfson, Chaim Wolfson and Natalie Wolfson; and great-grandson Jeremy Jacobson. He was predeceased by wife Elizabeth Wolfson (née Bodenheimer); brothers Zev (Ella) Amitai, Thomas Wolfson; and parents Julius and Charlotte Wolfson.
Contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, or Chevra Ahavas Chesed, Inc., P.O. Box 2085, Ellicott City, MD, 21041-2085.
WOLFSON
