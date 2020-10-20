On Sept. 30, Mona Wood of Pikesville died of cancer at 85. She is survived by children Gillian (Edward) Meigs and Courtney (Jayme) Wood and grandchildren Jenny Meigs, Lucy Meigs, Skylar Wood and Hayden Wood. She was predeceased by husband Benjamin J. Wood who she was married to for 42 years. She dedicated much of her life to volunteering and found great joy in all the work she did on behalf of Hadassah —both the local chapter and the national organization. She was a life member, national board member and was fulfilled by supporting Hadassah through many of the organization’s initiatives and projects. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to www.hadassah.org.

Similar Posts: