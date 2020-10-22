One senior thanks b’nai mitzvah students for brightening up his day

Owings Mills resident Phil Leder expressed his gratitude to Beth Tfiloh Congregation and the students in its b’nai mitzvah program for helping him stay engaged with his community.

In response to social distancing requirements, Beth Tfiloh has been organizing its b’nai mitzvah students into group projects. In one project, students contacted senior members of the community by phone or letters to keep them socially engaged.

Hearing from someone at the synagogue “really made my day,” Leder said.

“It’s nice that all these kids from BT are going out and contacting us older people, I guess,” he continued. “So all I say to BT is to keep it up, have them call no matter what. We all need to hear from children and students from the school.”

Similar Posts: