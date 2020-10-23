Tracie Guy-Decker announces departure from Jewish Museum of Maryland

Tracie Guy-Decker, deputy director of the Jewish Museum of Maryland, has announced she will be leaving her position at the museum Oct. 29.

Guy-Decker made the announcement via email, calling her previous five-and-a-half years with the museum “more deeply meaningful and rewarding than I can say.” She also said that the events of 2020 had impacted her. “These past seven months of pandemic, quarantine, and the national reckoning with racism have revealed I need to downsize my stress and upsize my work in antiracist education.”

Guy-Decker said she plans to spend more time with her family while also focusing on her writing career, the pursuit of racial justice and a number of special projects. These include working on new collaborations with April Baskin, the co-host and co-creator of her podcast “Jews Talk Racial Justice with April & Tracie,” publicizing her program “18 Days Exploring Racial Justice” and finishing her novel.

She welcomed anyone who wanted to stay in touch to visit her blog at bmoreincremental.com/ or her website at tracieguydecker.com.

Similar Posts: