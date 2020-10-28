On Oct. 3, Dorothy Lapides Rodbell of Columbia at 84. She was born Aug. 5, 1936, in Baltimore to Abraham and Lillian Lapides (née Bernstein). She was preceded in death by husband Stanley Leonard Rodbell and brother Morton Lapides. She is survived by children Michael Peters-Rodbell and wife Kathryn Peters-Rodbell, Laurence Rodbell and wife Shannon Rodbell and Ally Rodbell; grandchildren Daniel Rodbell and wife Elaine Rodbell, Virginia Peters-Rodbell, Justin Rodbell, Andrew Rodbell, Lauren Rodbell and Matthew Helbig; and caregiver Mamina Kaul. She attended Forest Park High School in Baltimore, Cornell, the University of Maryland, and the University of Maryland School of Social Work. She was involved in social work and counseling, forming a private Employee Assistance Program, teaching at the University of Maryland School of Social Work and was an active participant in Columbia’s Family Life Center. She was on the board of Vantage House and enjoyed traveling.

Contributions may be sent to HIAS.

