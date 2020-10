On Oct. 1, Sylvia Rose of Columbia at 99. She is survived by children Janet (Bennett) Edelman and Steven Rose. She was predeceased by her husband Ira Rose; siblings Murray Mailman, Samuel Mailman and Lottie Ketay; and parents Jacob and Celia Mailman.

Contributions may be sent to NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd,. Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203 or The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave., 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.

