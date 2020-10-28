On Oct. 1, Richard Barry Schreibstein at his home while surrounded by his family. He is survived by wife Janet (née Korb); children Melissa (Eve) Schreibstein and Michael (Sara) Schreibstein; and siblings Scott H. (Christine) Schreibstein and Stacey C. (Shane) Paxman. He was dedicated to his family and loved being with people, especially Janet, his wife of 48 years. He was known as a man of integrity, style, wisdom and humor, a true mensch. A number of organizations benefited from his time and his leadership. As an attorney, his clients appreciated his commitment, skill and caring.

Contributions may be sent to the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, 633 Third Ave., 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

Similar Posts: