On Sept. 28, Elizabeth B. Shurkin of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by daughter-in-law Peggy Corcoran; granddaughter Kiana Shurkin; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Morris Shurkin; son David Shurkin; and siblings Evelyn, Elaine and Blair. She was a beloved mother, proud grandmother and devoted caretaker of those around her. She had a great passion for classic films and a knack for remembering movie trivia. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

