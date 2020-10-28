On Oct. 3, Shlomo Manfred Strauss of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by wife Anne Strauss (née Davidson); children Yitzchok (Sarah Esther) Strauss and Esther (Jason) Sloves; grandchildren Adina (Mordechai) Benyowitz and family, Shmuel (Rachel) Strauss and family, Aaron (Chaya) Strauss, Meira (Anshel) Goldstone, Elisheva (Yoni) Rom and family, Chaim Strauss, Avraham Sloves, Rivka (Ben) Gruen and family, Batsheva Sloves and Binyomin (Adina) Sloves. He was predeceased by sister Betty Freeman and parents Shmuel and Helena Strauss.