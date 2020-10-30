Beth El to hold dedication for new piano

Beth El Congregation will hold a dedication ceremony for its new Bechstein piano on Nov. 4. Featuring the musical talents of Daniel Weiser, Todd Twining and Immanuela Gruenberg, the event will have limited seating available for 20 in-person audience members, with those not attending in person able to watch virtually.

While the new piano arrived at Beth El during the summer, the original dedication event was postponed as a result of the pandemic, according to Eyal Bor, Beth El’s director of education and of the Mark G. Loeb Center For Life Long Learning. Bor said that the Bechstein brand of piano is among the top three or four brands that the market has ever seen.

While the piano in question was constructed in the 1960s, Bor explained that it underwent a full restoration last year.

Bor explained that Beth El had outgrown the congregation’s previous Chickering piano, donated to the synagogue during the early 1980s, because the caliber of the performances coming to the synagogue necessitated an upgrade. Beth El gave its Chickering piano to the New Jersey-based company it purchased the new Bechstein from as part of the deal.

Musical selections for the evening of the dedication will include George Gerswin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata, Bor said.

Bor was proud to be part of a synagogue that brings “concerts and teach our audience about Jewish composers,” he said. “It’s exciting for our members and the community at large which we serve to know that Beth El today is a cultural center in addition to a religious institution.”

