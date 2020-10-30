FIDF reorganizes internal structure

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces has announced that its Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Regions will be merging into a new “Mega-region” known as the Eastern Region, according to an Oct. 26 press release.

Composed of the states of Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Delaware, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia and the District of Columbia, it will be overseen by the new executive director of the FIDF’s Eastern Region, Seth Baron. Baron had previously served for seven years as executive director of the Southeast Region.

“I am excited about this merger of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Regions to create the Eastern Region, a decision that reflects our new vision for FIDF, and team-based approach to leadership,” said Steven Weil, FIDF’s national director and CEO, in the press release. “Seth’s knowledge of and passion for FIDF’s mission, wealth of management abilities, relationship building skills, and process-driven performance will help him excel in this new position.”

The FIDF credits Baron with overseeing “rapid growth in both fundraising and donor engagement in support of” IDF soldiers during his tenure as the executive director of the former Southeast Region. According to the FIDF, Baron’s accomplishments including raising funds for projects such as the refurbishing of a gym for Hiram Brigade on HQ Gibor Base and The 2182 Campus Infirmary. The group also credits him with adopting the Combat Intelligence Corps and sponsoring 370 IMPACT! scholarships.

“My life, both personally and professionally, has been dedicated to the Land of Israel and its people,” Baron said in the press release. “I look forward to continuing to provide solutions that benefit the well-being, education, and spiritual needs of the men and women who serve in the IDF, protecting Israel and Jews all around the world.”

