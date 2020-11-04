On Oct. 6, Jan Kahn Coleman, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, animal lover and philanthropist at 77 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. She was surrounded by family and favorite dog, Zindi. She was born in Salem, Ore., in 1942. Her parents Rubye Friedman Kahn and Max Edward Kahn moved the family to Atlanta, where she grew up with her two brothers. She married Lawrence Roger Coleman on Jan. 30, 1966 in Atlanta. They had three children and raised them in Baltimore. They were longtime members of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. She served multiple terms as president for the National Council of Jewish Women. She went back to college to earn her degree as a social worker. She worked for years at the Wellness Community in Baltimore. She also volunteered as president of her community association. She always tried to help others, particularly those less fortunate. She is survived by husband of 55 years Lawrence Roger Coleman; children Jerald Lawrence Coleman, Roger Bryan Coleman (Lisa King Coleman) and Lisa Coleman Frank (Brooke Lawrence Frank); and grandchildren Cole Lawrence Frank, Madison Ryan Frank and Grace Emma Coleman. She was predeceased by brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Gail Kahn.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Research, 2215 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

