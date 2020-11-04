On Oct. 10, Shirley Ann Collison (née Nyman) of Annapolis in the company of family at 93. She was born in Annapolis in 1927 to the late William B. and Anna Nyman Monday. Her mother died following the birth of Collison’s sister, Olga Claire Monday, in 1929. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Olga Nyman. She worked as a clerk with the A&P Grocery Store chain in the Annapolis and Crofton areas, retiring in the early 1980s. She was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing softball, waterskiing on the Chesapeake and spending time with her bowling league. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Claire; half-brothers Charles and William Monday; and husband of 39 years Charles Franklin Collison. Her niece Gayle Ehrenfried also passed away earlier this year. She is survived by nephews Mark W. Howes of Annapolis, Charles Preston Howes Jr. and Craig D. Howes of Green Bay, Wis., Randall K. Howes Sr. of Chaptico and John Patrick Henry of Naples, Fla., and nieces Enid Howes Marlatt of Orlando, Fla., and Pamela Wellens of Olney. She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews.

oContributions may be sent to Hospice of the Chesapeake, John & Cathy Belcher Campus, Philanthropy Department, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

