On Oct. 10, Sheldon Gerson Dagurt of Baltimore at 83. He is survived by wife Suzanne Dagurt (née Margolis); daughter Paige (Robert) Nathan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ellen and Edward Frank and Amy Greenberg; and grandsons Matthew Nathan and Daniel Nathan. Nephew of Erwin and Stephanie Greenberg. He was predeceased by parents Bertha and George Dagurt.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorials and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.

