On Oct. 11, Estelle Fuchsman (née Gindi) of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by children Gary (Sylvia) Fuchsman, Karen (Gene) Paciarelli and Deborah (Richard) Edlow; siblings Joseph and Robert Shamosh; grandchildren Ronnie Fuchsman (fiancée Elizabeth), Michele (Dan) Doischen, Alyce (Alexander III) Marshall, Marc Wishnow, Lauren (Bradd) Caplan and Robin (Arnon) Heller; and great-grandchildren Evan and Kaitlyn Fuchsman, Samantha and Jordan Doischen, Alana and Alexa Marshall, Ava, Joshua and Jacob Wishnow, Noah and Asher Caplan and Liam and Lev Heller. She was predeceased by husband Bernard Fuchsman; siblings Sonny, Ralph and Jackie Gindi and Edward Shamosh; and parents Renee Shamosh and Isaac Gindi.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: