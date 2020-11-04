On Oct. 8, Burton Ronald Gelvar at 86. Growing up in Baltimore, he attended City College, was a helicopter specialist in the United States Marine Corps and worked at Walbrook Mill and Lumber for 40 years. He is survived by wife of 60 years Harriet Gelvar; children Eric (Sheri) Gelvar and Shawn Gelvar (Howard Ostrow); sisters Harriett (Abner) Levy and Maxine (Melvin) Uttenreither; and grandchildren Cody Gelvar, Jake Gelvar, Evy Gelvar, Jordan Ostrow and Mica Ostrow. He was predeceased by parents George and Sylvia Gelvar.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association – Memorial Tributes and Processing Center, or Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, or American Diabetes Association.

