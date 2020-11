On Oct. 9, Arkadi Ginsburg of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by wife Frida Ginsburg (née Lepler); children Ida (Michael) Volkomich and Nelly (Ed) Swift; sister Genya; grandchildren Aviva (Vitalik), Brian (Diana), Karen (Ben) and Ashley; and great-grandchildren Nicole, Jake, Kate, Sarah and Maya. He was a caring, supportive provider for his family. He worked fearlessly to provide a better future and life full of opportunities for his family. He will be missed greatly.

