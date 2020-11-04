On Oct. 10, Dr. Stanley Klatsky of Baltimore at 86. He is survived by children Mark Klatsky and Alan Klatsky; sister-in-law Victoria Gordon; and nephews Dani Gordon and Justin Klatsky. He was predeceased by wife Rosalie Klatsky (née Edelman); brother Paul Klatsky; and parents Samuel and Anne Klatsky.

Contributions may be sent to the Johns Hopkins Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in support of The Stanley A. Klatsky, M.D. Business of Health Care Lectureship. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University and forward to: Samantha Oliphant, Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD, 21205. To make an online contribution, please visit secure.jhu.edu/form/psurgery.

Similar Posts: