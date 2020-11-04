On Oct. 7, Marcia Oberfeld (née Egorin) of Richmond, Va., at 85. Wife of the late Irvin L. Oberfeld. She is survived by children Daryl M. (Jennifer D.) Oberfeld and Francine B. Oberfeld; siblings Goldie (late Frederick) Culiner and Marvin (late Reva Ann) Egorin; grandchildren Kayla E. and Matthew R. Oberfeld; niece Abby Culiner-Manley; and nephews Neal Culiner, Nathan Egorin and Seth (Sanam) Egorin. She was predeceased by parents Jeanette and Nathan Egorin and nephew Jason Culiner.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570.

