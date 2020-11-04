On Oct. 7, Annette Zimmerman Singer. Born in Baltimore on April 11, 1919. She graduated from the Maryland Institute of Art in 1938. She was the first civilian woman staff photographer at the Holabird Signal Depot in Baltimore during World War II. In 1976, she moved to Florida with her husband Milton Singer, who died in 1988. She worked at and enjoyed art for all of her life. Her art was exhibited in numerous shows, including at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Maryland Federation of Art Gallery in Annapolis and the Norton and Flagler Museums in Florida. In 2004, she left Florida for Massachusetts to settle near her children. She was a member of the National League of American Pen Women, the Newton Art Association, the Needham Art Association and was a life member of Hadassah. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Ginger and Dan Kenney of Corte Madera, Calif.; son and daughter-in-law Neil and Rhonda Singer of Lexington, Mass.; grandchildren Adam Kenney, Margot Kenney, Rebecca Lewis and Morris Singer, and spouses; four great-grandchildren; and sister Pauline Chapin of Baltimore.

