On Oct. 10, Alicia Stelzer (née Herszkorn) of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Baltimore at 82. She is survived by husband Gerald Barr and children Charlotte (Sholom) Rakovsky, Judith (Shea) Frankel, Edward (Dahlia) Stelzer and Renee (Jeffrey) Reches. She was predeceased by her first husband Arthur Stelzer. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 E. Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Pikesville, MD 21208.

