Yitzy Schleifer wins reelection for City Council seat

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer won reelection for his seat representing the Baltimore City Council’s 5th district.

“Thank you to everyone who voted, volunteered, put up a yard sign or donated to our campaign,” Schleifer wrote on Facebook on Nov. 3. “We could not have done this without you! We look forward to working on behalf of all communities in the 5th district for the next 4 years!”

Schleifer, who is Jewish, is a small business owner and a graduate of the University of Baltimore Merrick School for Business.

In the Baltimore Sun’s Maryland Voter Guide 2020, Schleifer identified public safety, education and providing city services as the most pressing issues in his district.

He recently had one political success. On Nov. 6, Baltimore made all seasonal sanitation workers full-time positions, giving them an immediate wage increase as well as health care and other benefits. In addition, all solid waste workers received a bonus. Increasing pay and benefits to sanitation workers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a cause Schleifer, alongside Zeke Cohen, has been championing.

“Some people say Baltimore can’t afford to give these employees a raise,” Schleifer said in a press release. “I say Baltimore can’t afford not to give these essential workers a raise. We will spend more on private contracts to offset the shortages than the cost to pay these employees what they deserve.”

