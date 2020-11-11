On Oct. 15, Rosalyn S. Steinhorn (née Willen) of Owings Mills at 68. She is survived by husband Steve Steinhorn; children Erica (Jason) Cohen and Sean Steinhorn (fiancé Matt Seipp); sister Bonnie (Harry) Pogach; sister-in-law Phyllis Woolford (fiancé Rick Sieminski) and Myra (Alan) Nathan; and grandchildren Marc and Amber Cohen. She was predeceased by parents Martin and Miriam Willen. She was a truly amazing person who always put others first and enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a tremendous love, bond and friendship with her children, grandchildren, sister, family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, family dinners, karaoke, spending time with her friends and family in Florida, spending time with her grand-dog Dexter, watching old movies and musicals on television, doing puzzles and games with Amber and Marc and reminiscing about her tremendous love for her parents Martin and Miriam Willen. She was married to her husband Steve for 46 years. She battled with appendiceal cancer for two years.

Contributions may be sent to Appendix Cancer Research Foundation, 2021 L. St. NW, Suite 101-244, Washington, D.C. 20036.

