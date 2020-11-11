On Oct. 11, Allan H. Steiner of Sparks at 79. He was the owner of multiple liquor stores in Baltimore and a respected businessman among his customers and a salesman for over 50 years. Retired for the past 10, he spent his time with his grandchildren, his Linda and his dogs. He enjoyed Deep Creek Lake, fishing, Key West and his backyard. He is survived by wife Linda Steiner; daughters Jamie Lopez and Sarah Steiner; and grandchildren Brandon Lopez, Tyler Lopez and James Jankiewicz.

Contributions may be sent to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Similar Posts: