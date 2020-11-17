Want another option for bagels in Columbia? Bagelry and deli opens new location

1 of 6

THB Bagelry + Deli has announced that it will be opening a new location in Columbia on Nov. 19.

Located within the Columbia Crossing shopping center at 6250 Columbia Crossing Circle, the new location, the fifth to open in Maryland, will be the company’s largest with seating for as many as 74 customers.

While the new location will include the full standard menu offerings, it will also offer several new items available exclusively at the new store until the end of 2020: the Avo-Mozz Panini, the Fresh N Green salad, walnut cream cheese and jalapeno cream cheese.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new location in Columbia and bring our signature bagels to the community,” Tony Scotto, owner and CEO of THB Bagelry + Deli, said in a press release.

The new location will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring a ceremonial check presentation to Susan G Komen Maryland. Earlier in the year, THB raised more than $4,000 for the Susan G Komen Foundation. THB has also donated over 1,200 bagels to cancer centers across the state of Maryland.

In compliance with Howard County guidelines, indoor seating at the new location will be limited, with masks and proper social distancing required while in the store. THB will also be implementing the “enhanced safety measures” currently present at its other Maryland locations, which include in-store online kiosks for contactless ordering and floor markers for social distancing.

A sixth THB location is expected to open in Owings Mills in 2021.

