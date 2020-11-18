On Oct. 18, Miriam Herman Jacobson at 95. Born in Elmira, N.Y. on July 12, 1925, she most recently lived at North Oaks in Baltimore. She was the mother of Phyllis (Jeffrey) Cramer, Stephen (Leslie) Jacobson and Fraeda (Elliot) Lewis; grandmother of Alexandra (Michael) Coughlin, Evan Cramer, Bryan Jacobson and Ionit Behar, James (Katelin) Jacobson, Keith Jacobson, Mark (Katie) Lewis and Jessica Lewis (significant other Josh Lozar); and great-grandmother of Quinn, Tyler and Sean Coughlin and Asher Jacobson. She is survived by sister Joyce Herman Kahn and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Irving Jacobson; sister Anne Herman Rubin; and parents Archie and Jennie Herman. She attended Rochester Institute of Technology and Elmira College, earning her master’s in education. She taught in Elmira at Hendy Avenue School, Elmira College and later on at Congregation Shomray Hadath religious school. She was the guiding light to her family and friends. She was very active as a volunteer in many civic and religious organizations.

Contributions may be sent to any charity of your choice or the MS society. National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.

