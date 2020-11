On Oct. 18, Michael F. Klein of Owings Mills at 66. He is survived by wife Jennifer Klein; children Rachel Leah Klein, Stephanie Klein, Tyler Ebert, Taylor Ebert and Maria E. Klein; brothers Jeffrey Klein and David Klein; and grandchild Shea Hiken. He was predeceased by brother Philip Klein, Jr. and parents Harriet and Philip E. Klein.

Contributions may be sent to Shoresh, 3723 Old Court Road, Suite 206, Baltimore, MD 21208 or www.shoresh.com.

