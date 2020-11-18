On Oct. 15, Dr. Paul Weinberg of Baltimore at 74. He is survived by wife Dr. Linda Weinberg (née Levin); daughter Sarah Weinberg (Ricky) Gratz; siblings Marsha Flager and Michael (Michelle) Weinberg; and grandchildren Julia, Rena and Eve. He was predeceased by son Joshua Martin Weinberg and parents Alan and Claryne Weinberg.

Contributions may be sent to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, ATTN: Dr. Paul Weinberg Distinguished Teaching Award Fund or the Joshua Martin Weinberg Memorial Fund of Kellman Brown Academy (856-679-2929).

Similar Posts: