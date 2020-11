Netflix is scheduled to lose the streaming rights to seasons 1 and 2 of “Shtisel” in December, according to What’s on Netflix.com. Both seasons came to the streaming service in the U.S. in December 2018.

Season three of the hit Israeli drama is in production. It was reported that the new season’s nine episodes will air in Israel before the end of the year and come to Netflix sometime in 2021.

