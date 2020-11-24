On Oct. 20, Elliott Mordecai Berg, M.D., of Lutherville peacefully at home in his sleep at 85. He endured a long illness and was able to be at home for the past five years, due to the dedicated, loving care of his wife and many caregivers and therapists. He was a kind, gentle, loving and giving man with a wonderful sense of humor. He modeled gratitude every day — he always said that he was the luckiest man alive. He is survived by wife Sharon Berg (née Gresser); daughters Jessica Berg (Al Aguinaga) and Alisa (Jason) Goldsmith; siblings Denese (Dr. Norman) Mann; sister-in-law Elayne Berg; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dr. Lee and Judy Gresser; grandchildren Isabella Goldsmith, Asher Aguinaga, Emma Goldsmith and Gavin Goldsmith; and many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by parents Samuel and F. Jeannette Berg and brother Gerald Berg.

Contributions may be sent to B’nai Israel, 27 Lloyd St., Baltimore, MD 21202.

