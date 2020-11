On Oct. 20, Phyllis R. Dahne (née Rubin) of Owings Mills at 87. She is survived by children Gary (Beth) Dahne, Stuart (Janet) Dahne and Mitchell (Judy) Dahne; grandchildren Evan (Jackie) Dahne, Jason (Emily) Dahne, Sam Dahne and Maddie Dahne; great-grandchildren Wesley, Zackary, Ava and Natalie Dahne and Adeila Simmons. She was predeceased by husband Marvin B. Dahne; siblings Lorraine Schrier and Louis Rubin; and parents Sadie and Jack Rubin.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

