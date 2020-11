On Oct. 19, Florine Jacobson of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by children Beverly (Randy) Maddox, Ed (Esther) Jacobson and Janis (Allan) Peiser; sister Natalie Messer; grandchildren Michael Maddox (fiancé Amber Abbott), Rachael Maddox, Holly Jacobson (Chris Clark), Andrew Jacobson, Rebecca Peiser and Jaclyn Peiser; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Jacoby and Willow Clark. She was predeceased by husbands Irvin Jacobson and Isador Cohen; brother Sylvan Goldberg; and parents Eli and Mary Goldberg.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

