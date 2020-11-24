On Oct. 19, Martin G. Lavender of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by wife of 68 years Miriam Lavender (née Feldman); daughters Donna (late Brian) Baron and Caren (Richard) Breidenstein; grandchildren Lea (Joshua) Rabinowitz, Rachel (Ryan) Schaaf and Sara Breidenstein; and great-grandchildren Wes and Julian Rabinowitz and Connor and Ben Schaaf. He was predeceased by sisters Jean Pollackov and Irene Fleischman and parents Benjamin and Minnie Lavender.

Contributions may be sent to Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.

