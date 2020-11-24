On Oct. 18, Robert A Pinkner of Baltimore at 81. He is survived by children Jeff Pinkner and Stephie Adler and their spouses Maya and Keith; grandchildren Bodhi, Taj, Jae, Cameron, Kelsie, Brooke (and her fiancé Michael) and Alex (and his husband Mark); sister-in-law Ronnie Footlick; and brother Dr. Lawrence Pinkner. He was predeceased by wife Shelley Borow Pinkner; parents Jack and Mary Pinkner; brother-in-law Bob Footlick; and sister-in-law Marlyn Pinkner. He loved his work, adored his friends and dedicated himself fully to Shelley, his kids, their spouses and his grandkids.

Contributions may be sent to the Terrapin Club Impact Fund to benefit scholarships for male and female student-athletes at the University of Maryland; contributions will be tax-deductible. Checks should be made payable to the UMCP Foundation, 4603 Calvert Road, College Park, MD 20740 (please note gift In Memory of Bob Pinkner in memo section). Gifts can also be made online at giving.umd.edu for the Terrapin Club Impact Fund, account #21-22940.

Similar Posts: