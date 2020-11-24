|Snapshots

To celebrate the Associated’s Centennial year, we’re featuring photos from the history of the Associated and its agencies! Joseph and Rebecca Meyerhoff (seated) with others at the dedication of the Joseph Meyerhoff Library, Baltimore Hebrew College, 1960.

To see more of the Jewish Museum's extensive collection and find out who has been identified in past photos, visit jewishmuseummd.org/tag/once-upon-a-time-2/.

