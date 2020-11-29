Celebrate Chanukah with these socially distanced events

Chanukah is the next Jewish holiday we’ll have to adapt for this very strange year. For those who are looking for opportunities to celebrate safely, we’ve compiled this list of some of the community events that you can either participate in online or from the safety of your car.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Hanukkah CARnival

Temple Isaiah and PJ Library in Howard County are having a drive-through Chanukah celebration featuring music, entertainment and goodies. 2-4 p.m.; Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton; registration required, registration link can be found on Facebook event page.

A Pre Chanukah Drive-By!

Celebrate Chanukah with the Friendship Circle of Baltimore at this pre-holiday drive-by with gifts, crafts, gelt and more. 2 p.m.; Summit Park Elementary, 6920 Diana Road, Baltimore; registration link available on Facebook event page.

Hanukkah in Space

In this virtual event, best suited for children ages 5-7, the Jewish Museum of Maryland and the Enoch Pratt Free Library will explore Chanukah and how the holiday is celebrated in space. 3-4 p.m.; register at forms.gle/F5tpwP9fM9WzYWcS6.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Hanukkah at the Drive-In

Beth El Congregation, Chizuk Amuno Congregation and Beth Israel Congregation are having a candle lighting and Chanukah-themed movie screening at Gordon Outdoor’s drive-in movie theater. 6 p.m.; Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills; register here.

Reconnected: A Virtual Experience with Mentalist Jason Suran

Celebrate Chanukah with Beth Tfiloh Congregation with a virtual performance by mentalist Jason Suran. This event is geared for adults and children 13 and up and will also include Havdalah and menorah lighting. 6 p.m.; register at bethtfiloh.com.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Community Chanukah Concert with Rick Recht

Join Gordon Outdoors for a

musical performance on the big screen hosted by Jewish musician Rick Recht. Participation kits with materials relevant to the concert will be provided. 5:30 p.m.; Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills; register at jcc.org.

Thursday, Dec. 10- Thursday, Dec. 17

Hanukkah Nightly Stories Series

The Jewish Museum of Maryland, Macks Center for Jewish Education, PJ Library, the JCC and other organizations will be coming together virtually to celebrate Chanukah with stories, crafts and menorah lightings. This program is best suited for children 10 and under. Times vary each day; register at jewishmuseummd.org.

