On Oct. 21, Rayda Iris Gerber (née Diamond) of Pikesville at 89. She is survived by children Lynne (Richard) Goldsmith and Blaine Gerber; brother Morton (Ann-Marie) Diamond; grandchildren David (Meg) Goldsmith, Megan (Andy) Harkavy and Adam Gerber; and great-grandchildren Sadie Goldsmith, Ezra Goldsmith, Eli Harkavy and Abby Harkavy. She was predeceased by husband Earl Gerber; daughter Debra Gerber; brother Leonard (Myrna) Diamond; and parents William and Anna Diamond. Despite the many challenges that she was presented with during her lifetime, including the loss of a beloved child at a young age, she always showed tireless strength and resilience. The love of family was what kept her strong. She wasn’t able to finish high school and yet she forged a very successful career as a professional employment recruiter. This enabled her and Earl to travel and they took many wonderful trips together. There existed an inseparable bond and enduring love between them.

Contributions may be sent to Make-A-Wish America, 4742 N. 24th St., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ, 85016 or Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.

