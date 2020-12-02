On June 13, Elaine Janofsky (née Kerr) of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by cherished children Steven (Cathy) Janofsky and Ellen Janofsky (David Hartman); brother David Kerr; grandchildren Jaron (Avital) Shaul, Daniel Shaul and Andrea Janofsky; great-granddaughter Odelya; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by beloved husband Stanley Janofsky and parents Lillian and Benedict Kerr.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House, 2007 Klein Plaza Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050.

