On Oct. 22, David Nyman Lewis of Baltimore at 72. He is survived by loving mother Helen Lewis (née Simon); daughter Leah Lewis-Garber (Jeffrey Garber); sister Miriam (Jay) Gerstenblith; and grandchildren Leo Lewis-Garber and Mateo Lewis-Garber. He was predeceased by father Dr. Herman Lewis. He was a proud and active member at Chizuk Amuno Congregation. His greatest love and joy was being with family, especially his loving daughter and grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD, 21208.

