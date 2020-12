On Oct. 21, Robert Pomerantz at 87. He is survived by wife Barbara Pomerantz (née Reider); children Dr. Roger Pomerantz (Dr. Cathy Colt), Dr. Richard (Anita) Pomerantz and Jeffrey Pomerantz (Kathleen Haggerty); and grandchildren Dr. Daniel Pomerantz, William Pomerantz, Matthew Pomerantz, Lauren Pomerantz, Marc Pomerantz and Jack Pomerantz. He was predeceased by parents Joseph and Leah Pomerantz.

Contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215.

