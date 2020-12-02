On Oct. 20, Susan Proper of Baltimore at 63. She is survived by mother Naomi Proper; siblings Sharon (Robert) Hameroff, Debbie (Jake) Jacobson and Larry (Tammy) Proper; nieces and nephews Eric and Emily Proper, Alex Jacobson, Ari (Sara) Jacobson, Rebecca and Sabrina Smith-Hameroff, Avi (Lindsay) Hameroff and Marci Hameroff; and great-nieces and nephews Jordana and Ezra Hameroff and Emmett Jacobson. She was predeceased by father Reuben Proper.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 555 Towsontown Blvd., Towson, MD, 21204.

Similar Posts: