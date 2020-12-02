On Oct. 21, Pearl Rapoport Shuman of Springfield, Va. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Shuman; loving mother of Paula (Jay) Grossman, Lisa Shuman (Jonathan Silver), Maria Shuman and Nina Shuman (Mark Arbesfeld); cherished grandmother of Sara, Daniel, Shana, Ryan, Jaime, Elyssa and Jenna; great-grandmother of Jeremiah and Miriam; and sister of Morton Rapoport.

Contributions may be sent to Agudas Achim Congregation, 2908 Valley Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302 or to the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia at thej.org.

