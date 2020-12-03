Letters to the editor: Dec. 4

Never a monolith

Jews have never constituted a monolithic bloc (“Many Jews of color and diverse Jews are politically conservative,” Nov. 27). In the Bible, there was Moses and Korach, and the Northern Kingdom (Israel) and the Southern Kingdom (Judah). In the first century C.E., there were the Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes and Zealots. The Arch of Titus commemorates the victories of Emperor Titus in the Jewish War of 70-71 C.E., in which Jerusalem was sacked and the riches of the Temple plundered. Titus’ second-in-command during the siege of Jerusalem was a Jew, Tiberius Julius Alexander.

There are Alexander Vindman Jews, and there are Jonathan Pollard Jews. There are Trump Nation Jews, and Resistance Jews.

But what the letters “Trump trumps Biden” (Nov. 20) and “Terrible for the country” (Nov. 27) fail to address is the following: How come the (alleged) not-white-supremacist president is so enthusiastically cheered on and gleefully supported by white supremacists? Do they seriously think that if Hillary Clinton had won the Electoral College as well as the popular vote in 2016, that these past four years would have witnessed the sickening upsurge in anti-Semitic incidents that has taken place?

Jesse H. Wohlberg

Columbia

Enough said

This to me is unbelievable (“Many Jews of color and diverse Jews are politically conservative,” Nov. 27).

Trump kept touting that Biden was going to head the country to socialism. Really?

Trump is the one who threw reporters out of the news briefings. He is the one who fires people if they disagree. He is the guy who has the attorney general in his pocket. He is the one who does not want the news media to speak truth to power, calling it fake news if they disagree. He is the one that rules with fear like Putin, Kim Jong-un, etc. He is the one who shares his opinions about court cases that have not been decided, thinking he can sway the courts. He is the one who pardons the corrupt. He is the one who lies at every chance.

People have bought into his lies, which is pathetic. He is the president who is trying to destroy our democracy.

Enough said.

Lana Fink

Reisterstown

