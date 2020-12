On Oct. 26, Phyllis Rosenberg of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by son Barry Allan Rosenberg (Timothy L. Allen); daughter-in-law Jeanine Rosenberg; brother Solomon (Ann Finger); grandchildren Ryan (Ann) Rosenberg and Jason (Navi) Rosenberg; and great-grandchildren Andrew Rosenberg and Bryce Rosenberg. She was predeceased by husband Herbert Rosenberg; children David Scott Rosenberg and Stephen Andrew Rosenberg; siblings Roslyn (Lawrence) Factor, Harold (Jayne) Frank, Irma (David) Lightiesen, David (Rose) Finger and Sylvia (Nathan) Weiner; and parents Benjamin and Regina Finger.

Contributions may be sent to Covenant Guild.

Similar Posts: