On Oct. 26, Harriet Schimmel of Delray Beach, Fla., at 88. She is survived by children Mindy (Gary) Rockwood, Jay Schimmel and Karla (Gary) Miller; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Leo Schimmel and parents Max and Ray Schindler.

Contributions may be sent to Bonei Olam, 1755 46th St., Brooklyn, NY 11204.

