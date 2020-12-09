Letters to the editor: Dec. 11

Proud of Krieger Schechter

As a retired teacher of Krieger Schechter Day School, it is no surprise that the Schechter family has risen to the challenge to provide a safe environment while nurturing the emotional, social and educational needs of their students (“Coping with COVID at Krieger Schechter Day School,” Dec. 4). As a grandparent to one of their middle schoolers, it brings me such pride to know that what was built many moons ago thrives even in a pandemic.

As Faye Pollack would say, “the school of caring and sharing” is in good hands.

Marcie Zisow, Ed.D.

Pikesville

Speaking of Judaica shops

At the same time that “Judaica shops go virtual ahead of Chanukah” (Dec. 4) was being written, I was busy updating pictures and descriptions to put our shop online. We are starting with Chanukah and will build from there. Just recently I received pictures from another local shop that will be closing soon. A couple of years ago, we purchased a lot of inventory from the Temple Oheb Shalom shop (anyone need Eretz tallitot?). Many shops have closed over the country, which makes shopping at the ones still around even more important.

At Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Anne King and I have made sure to take care of our clients’ needs during the pandemic. I took a lot of inventory home at the beginning when the shul building closed so that I could fill orders. This was Passover time, after all. We have b’nai mitzvah that need tallitot and yads for their virtual service. We have wedding couples that need a few kippot and a wedding/groom’s glass to break. The shops that are here … are here. Whether it is Beth El or Chizuk Amuno or Baltimore Hebrew, etc., the volunteers that run these shops are going above and beyond to make sure people have what they need. If you are interested in shopping locally online, please visit shop.chizukamuno.org.

Dixie White Leikach

Reisterstown

