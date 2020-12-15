Car menorah parade lights up Bel Air

1 of 2

The streets of Bel Air got a little brighter this Chanukah, as a caravan of cars sporting large menorahs mounted atop their hoods paraded through the Harford County town.

On Dec. 10, the line of automobiles worked its way from the Harford Chabad parking lot to Shamrock Park, where the Chabad held a menorah lighting ceremony. This menorah lighting is an annual event, but this car menorah parade was a first for Harford Chabad.

The parade, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, consisted of around eight or nine cars going about 15 miles per hour, said Michael Barnett, a resident of Bel Air and member of Harford Chabad, who participated in the parade. He estimated that between 50 and 60 people attended the menorah

lighting at Shamrock Park.

“This is pretty unusual for the town of Bel Air to see these cars with lit menorahs on the top of the roof [to] go down main street,” Barnett said.

Prior to the event, Rabbi Kushi Schusterman posted an online video with instructions on how participants could construct their own menorahs. He explained that the design was created by several different people over the years, including Rabbi Yosef Kramer of an Arkansas-based Chabad.

According to Barnett, the vehicle menorahs were largely constructed from pieces of PVC pipe cut together and were around two feet in width. Sporting store-bought candles, the bases of the menorahs were attached to their respective vehicles with magnets.

After the parade, Harford Chabad held its menorah lighting ceremony. This year, they were joined by members of Temple Adas Shalom, who co-sponsored the event, Barnett said. During the event, individually packaged donuts were handed out to the crowd, along with menorahs and candles for participants to take home if needed. Barnett said that there was plenty of room in the park for people to social distance, and that everyone was wearing a mask.

Schusterman said he intends for the parade to become a new yearly tradition.

“This is just a launching pad for our first annual, and God willing in the future it will grow, year over year, and it will become a staple of our Chanukah programming,” he said.

Barnett is also looking forward to next year’s parade. He hopes that this might be just the beginning of bigger and better parades moving forward.

According to Schusterman, the principal message of Chanukah is that people can be proud of who they are and celebrate their Jewish traditions and practices, particularly in a country like the United States that protects freedom of religion.

“We are loud and we are proud,” Schusterman said, adding that “the more light you can bring to a dark world, the better.”

