On Oct. 27, Lyubov Borisova (née Matova) of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by son Eugene (Svetlana) Borisov; grandchildren Elena Borisov (Ali Yapici) and Olga Yakovenko; great-grandchildren Ben Yapici and Michelle Yakovenko; and nieces Alla Shumin and Larisa Matov. She was predeceased by husband Leonid Borisov; brother Moses (Rachel) Matov; and parents Boris and Elena Matov.
Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.
BORISOVA
On Oct. 27, Lyubov Borisova (née Matova) of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by son Eugene (Svetlana) Borisov; grandchildren Elena Borisov (Ali Yapici) and Olga Yakovenko; great-grandchildren Ben Yapici and Michelle Yakovenko; and nieces Alla Shumin and Larisa Matov. She was predeceased by husband Leonid Borisov; brother Moses (Rachel) Matov; and parents Boris and Elena Matov.