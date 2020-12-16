On Oct. 27, Lyubov Borisova (née Matova) of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by son Eugene (Svetlana) Borisov; grandchildren Elena Borisov (Ali Yapici) and Olga Yakovenko; great-grandchildren Ben Yapici and Michelle Yakovenko; and nieces Alla Shumin and Larisa Matov. She was predeceased by husband Leonid Borisov; brother Moses (Rachel) Matov; and parents Boris and Elena Matov.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

