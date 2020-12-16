On Oct. 27, Barbara Medine Deluty. Wife of Robert Deluty; mother of Laura Bauer and David Deluty; sister of Leslie Medine; and grandmother of Ava, Claire and Diana Bauer.

Contributions may be sent to support pancreatic cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating this gift is in memory of Barbara M. Deluty to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 or given online at secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel.

