On Oct. 27, S. Murray Miller of Towson at 88. He is missed by his children Arna Desser, Richard Desser (JoAnn Peroutka) and Ian (Elizabeth) Miller; sister Beverly Silverman; grandchildren Mara (Josh) Baraban, Sydney Miller and Katie Miller; great-grandchildren Ayelet, Meena, Moshe and Azarya Baraban; and friend Barbara Rosenberger. He was predeceased by brother Louis Miller; sister-in-law Esther Miller; brother-in-law Ben Silverman; and parents Sophie and Isadore Miller.

Contributions may be sent to The Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering, Hopkins Fund (secure.jhu.edu/form/eng), by telephone at 410-440-3984 or with a check made out to Johns Hopkins University to 3400 N. Charles St., 400 Wyman Park Building, Baltimore, MD 21218, Attn: Natalie Pulliam, or to Beth Am Synagogue, 2701 North Charles St., Suite 402, Baltimore, MD 21218.

